Minister reviews matters of sugarcane growers

  • Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister made right decision to import wheat as it helped in lowering the flour prices.
APP 13 Jan 2021

LAHORE: A special meeting was held on Wednesday and Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan presided over it to review issues of sugarcane growers.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to sugarcane crushing season besides availability and prices of essential items especially sugar.

It was told in the meeting that 71 middlemen were arrested involved in illegal purchase of sugar and 164 cases were registered while 266 illegal weighing machines were sealed as 70 accused were arrested whereas Rs 320,000 was fined.

Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan made right decision to import wheat as it helped in lowering the flour prices.

On this occasion, Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that prior planning should be done regarding production of fruits, vegetables and their demand and supply.

He said that all possible steps would be put in place to ensure provision of essential items at fixed prices.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik said that middlemen exploited farmers through purchasing sugarcane at half price, adding that the government would protect the rights of farmers at all costs.

He directed the relevant authorities to continue a crackdown against illegal weighing machines and middlemen.

