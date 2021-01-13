ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ECP issues corona SOPs for by-poll in NA-45, PK-63

  • The election commission has urged the masses to use face mask and hand sanitizers while going to polling stations.
APP 13 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday issued coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) to conduct by-poll on vacant seats of NA-45 Karam and PK-63 Nowshera and directed District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to strictly implement the SOPs.

The elections would be held on February 19, for which DROs and ROs have been directed to set up National Command Operations Centers (NCOs) for the protection of the people as per SOPs, said a press release issued here.

They have also been asked to remain in liaison with district administration and other concerned departments at the district level besides instructing the candidates to ensure social distancing, use of hand sanitizers and face masks during their door-to-door election campaign.

The DROs and ROs have been asked to use hand sanitizers and face masks at offices, while face masks and social distancing should be maintained for the polling staff during the distribution of election materials.

The election commission has urged the masses to use face mask and hand sanitizers while going to polling stations and maintain social distancing as part of precautionary measures.

It may be recalled that a candidate in NA-45 Kurram has filed an appeal against the rejection of his papers with the Appellate Tribunal, on which a decision would be taken on January 18, while the candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on January 20 and on the same date the final list of candidates would be displayed.

