Court testifies another witness against Zardari in Toshakhan case

  • The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.
APP 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday testified another witness in toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Asif Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gilani and others.

During the hearing, the court noted that Zardari’s lawyer Farouk H. Naek was not available this day for cross examination of witness. The court asked the prosecution to record the statement of another witness.

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that the statements of our nine witnesses had been recorded and 2 of them had been cross-examined yet.

NAB prosecutor said that our witness Tahir Gulshan was present in court to this judge recorded the statement of NAB witness. The hearing of the case then adjourned till January 21.

Meanwhile, the AC-I adjourned hearing till January 27, in a graft reference against former finance minister pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income. The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

