As Islamophobia grows, Pakistan, Turkey agree on collaboration to portray true Islamic values

  • The two foreign ministers held extensive exchange of views on bilateral, regional and global issues.
APP 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey Wednesday, while expressing concern on the growing phenomenon of Islamophobia, agreed to increase collaboration for reflecting true Islamic values and enhancing interfaith harmony globally.

The matter was discussed in a bilateral meeting between Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu here at the Foreign Ministry.

The Turkish foreign minister on a visit to Pakistan to attend second Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting.

The two foreign ministers held extensive exchange of views on bilateral, regional and global issues, a Foreign Office press release said.

They noted with gratification the positive momentum in brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey marked by exceptional mutual trust and deepening cooperation in diverse fields.

The two sides reaffirmed the resolve to ensure timely implementation of decisions, taken during the last session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Islamabad in February last year.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the importance of building a stronger economic partnership, including by realizing the vision in the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF).

Thanking Turkey’s firm support to Pakistan on core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi briefed his Turkish counterpart on the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He underscored the importance of peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s positive contributions to the Afghan peace process and facilitative role in advancing the cause of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He expressed satisfaction on the ongoing cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral forums, including at the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Economic Cooperation Organization.

The two foreign ministers reiterated the determination to continue extending strong mutual support to each other on all issues of core interest.

Following the delegation level talks, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) relating to cooperation in the education field (working of Turkish MAARIF Foundation) was signed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood signed the MoU.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to maintain close contact, and further solidify the fraternal and strategic Pakistan-Turkey relationship.

As Islamophobia grows, Pakistan, Turkey agree on collaboration to portray true Islamic values

