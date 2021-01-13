Business & Finance
Petrobras Distribuidora eyes stake sale in Pecém and Energética Camaçari
13 Jan 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazilian fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora SA has signed a non-binding agreement with New Fortress Energy and CCETC Brasil Holding for the potential sale of a stake in Pecém Energia SA and Energética Camaçari Muricy II, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
The price and other conditions for a potential transaction are still under discussion, the filing said.
