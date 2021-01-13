Markets
Russia considers barley and corn export tax
- The taxes are being considered for the period between Feb. 1 and March 31, 2021.
MOSCOW: Russia considers imposing a barley and corn export tax of 10 euros ($12) per tonne and 25 euro per tonne, respectively, two sources, familiar with discussions at the government, told Reuters on Wednesday.
According to one of the sources, the taxes are being considered for the period between Feb. 1 and March 31, 2021.
The agriculture ministry did not reply to a Reuters' request for comment.
