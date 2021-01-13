Imran Khan beats Virat Kohli in ICC poll

Former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan is still considered one of the finest captain to have graced the game as the beat Indian skipper Virat Kohli by the barest of margins in ICC’s poll.

A poll conducted by International Cricket Council (ICC) on their Twitter page, where the it asked the best captain among Khan, Kohli, South Africa's Ab de Villiers and Australia's Meg Lanning.

“You decide which of these ‘pacesetters’ were the best among these geniuses!” tweeted ICC.

As many as 536, 346 votes were casted, which the former Pakistan captain won by bagging 47.3 per cent of the votes.

Kohli gave Khan a tough competition till the poll closed, as he ended up with 46.2 per cent of the votes.

De Villiers came third in the poll with six per cent votes, followed by Lanning, who could only muster 0.5 per cent of the votes.

After Khan won the poll, his fans were overjoyed and celebrated by tweeting using the hashtag #PakistanShocksIndia, which ended up being the top trend in Pakistan on Twitter, followed by #ImranKhan and #Kaptaan.