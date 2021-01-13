Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,963,557 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

More than 91,574,350 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 56,306,300 are now considered recovered.

The figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

Over Tuesday, 17,623 new deaths and 737,900 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 4,473, followed by Mexico with 1,314 and the United Kingdom with 1,243.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 380,821 deaths from 22,848,706 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 204,690 deaths from 8,195,637 cases, India with 151,569 deaths from 10,496,367 cases, Mexico with 135,682 deaths from 1,556,028 cases, and the United Kingdom with 83,203 from 3,164,051 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 174 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 147, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 133, Italy 132, and Czech Republic 128.

Europe counts 633,955 deaths from 29,488,840 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 535,974 deaths from 16,727,673 infections, and the United States and Canada 398,002 deaths from 23,521,833 cases.

Asia has reported 227,491 deaths from 14,418,119 cases, the Middle East 92,648 deaths from 4,276,704 cases, Africa 74,542 deaths from 3,109,781 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,402 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the true total of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.