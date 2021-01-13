ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan expands virus emergency, tightens border restrictions

  • The emergency declaration will last until February 7 for all regions covered.
AFP 13 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency on Wednesday to seven more regions including Osaka and Kyoto, and tightened border restrictions, as infections surge nationwide.

The expansion means that, from Thursday, 11 of the country's 47 prefectures will be under the state of emergency -- accounting for about 60 percent of its GDP.

While the country's outbreak remains comparatively small, with around 4,100 deaths overall, there has been a sharp spike in cases this winter and medics say hospitals are under heavy strain in the worst-affected areas.

"We continue to see a serious situation," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, adding that the measures were "indispensable".

"We must overcome this challenge that we face."

The month-long state of emergency was implemented in the greater Tokyo area last week.

It asks restaurants and bars to close by 8 pm, with residents urged to avoid unnecessary outings and working from home strongly encouraged.

Although -- unlike most places in the world -- the law does not currently allow authorities to enforce these requests, the government is planning legislation to fine businesses that do not comply.

The areas affected range from central Aichi, an industrial and commercial hub, to Fukuoka in the southwest, and Osaka, which has reported record new cases in recent days along with neighbouring Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.

The emergency declaration will last until February 7 for all regions covered.

Suga also announced Wednesday that the government would further tighten entry restrictions, which already bar the entry of almost all foreign visitors.

The government will now suspend a programme allowing business visits from 11 countries and regions, he said, all but ending the entry of foreigners who are not existing residents.

It comes just over six months before the virus-postponed Tokyo Olympics are due to open.

Suga has insisted he is committed to holding the Games this summer, despite polls showing widespread public opposition.

Japan virus emergency border restrictions

Japan expands virus emergency, tightens border restrictions

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters