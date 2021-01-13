Accountability court extends Khawaja Asif’s remand

An accountability court on Wednesday extended the remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif by 20 days.

As per details, the PML-N leader was presented before the court in Lahore today at the expiry of his 14-day remand.

During the proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’e legal representative told the court the Asif had transferred money into a company account which was owned by his servant.

In replay, Asif’s advocate responded that all the money being mentioned by the bureau has been officially declared.

The anti-corruption watchdog also told the court that they had made a “major breakthrough” in Khawaja Asif’s case during the interrogation.

NBA’s prosecutor-general said that the PML-N leader had been taking a regular income from [employment in] Dubai but did not provide a bank statement.

He added that the PML-N leader had accepted that he was withdrawing a salary but could not provide any supporting evidence for the claim.

After hearing the argument from both sides, the judge extended the Asif’s remand for another 10 days and asked the bureau to present him again on January 22.

This is the second time that the PML-N leader has been sent on remand by the accountability court.

The PML-N leader was arrested last month by NAB in an assets beyond means case.

NAB had said that Asif was taken into custody in the backdrop of an ongoing investigation into allegations of him possessing assets beyond known sources of income.