Esports to be given formal sport status in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary announced that Pakistan Sports Board and the Pakistan Science Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accord e-games the status of a formal sport.

He made the announcement via tweet stating that video game lovers to get ready for new opportunities that await them.

“If you are not interested in reading and are interested in video games on the phone, be prepared,” he said adding, “Esports will be recognised as an official sport after the MoU signing.”

Last year in November, the minister had unveiled a special programme of animation and video games.

“Bringing a special programme of video games programming so we can be a part of this 90 billion industry, animation, and video games certification programs will be not only a game but a game-changer for young people,” he tweeted.