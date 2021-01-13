ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,892 Increased By ▲ 16.8 (0.34%)
BR30 24,620 Increased By ▲ 22.26 (0.09%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan for three day official visit

  • On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.
  • According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, he will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi over the course of his visit.
BR Web Desk 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.

In an official statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Cavusoglu was received by senior officials from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry and Mustafa Yurdakul, Turkish Ambassador in Islamabad.

This is his third official visit to Pakistan in the last two-and-a-half years.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, he will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi over the course of his visit.

Furthermore, he will also participate in the second trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

In a statement from the Foreign Ministry, it was mentioned that "The Turkish Foreign Minister will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the two Foreign Ministers will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues".

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey have been institutionalised under the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which is the highest level decision-making forum.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is also expected to arrive in Islamabad, on Wednesday.

This will be the first bilateral visit from Azerbaijan at the foreign minister level in over a decade, with the first round of the trilateral meeting being held in Baku in 2017.

Pakistan Turkey Diplomacy pakistan turkey relations

Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan for three day official visit

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters