Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan for three day official visit

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.

In an official statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Cavusoglu was received by senior officials from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry and Mustafa Yurdakul, Turkish Ambassador in Islamabad.

This is his third official visit to Pakistan in the last two-and-a-half years.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, he will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi over the course of his visit.

Furthermore, he will also participate in the second trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

In a statement from the Foreign Ministry, it was mentioned that "The Turkish Foreign Minister will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the two Foreign Ministers will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues".

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey have been institutionalised under the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which is the highest level decision-making forum.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is also expected to arrive in Islamabad, on Wednesday.

This will be the first bilateral visit from Azerbaijan at the foreign minister level in over a decade, with the first round of the trilateral meeting being held in Baku in 2017.