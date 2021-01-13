PM Imran meets Osama’s father, assures complete justice

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met with the father of Osama Satti, who was shot dead by policemen in Islamabad earlier this month.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the PM Imran prayed for the departed soul. He regretted the despicable incident and assured Nadeem Younis Satti of complete justice.

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted five-day remand of the arrested policemen in the Osama Satti murder case.

The five accused were presented before the court as Judge Raja Jawad Abbas resumed hearing. The investigation officer stated that their statement under section 364 of CrPC will be recorded, due to which their custody is required.

At the start of the proceedings, the judge Raja Jawad Abbas asked the Investigation Officer about the progress of the ongoing probe.

He replied that the accused have confessed to the crime. He quoted them as saying that an innocent citizen lost his life because of their fault.