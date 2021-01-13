ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
AVN 93.53 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (5.27%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
DGKC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.76%)
EPCL 49.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.9%)
FFBL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
FFL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.8%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
JSCL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.15%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
LOTCHEM 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.33%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.34%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.16%)
PPL 99.92 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.32%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
SNGP 47.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
TRG 96.29 Increased By ▲ 8.19 (9.3%)
UNITY 32.68 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.25%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,905 Increased By ▲ 29.7 (0.61%)
BR30 24,771 Increased By ▲ 172.6 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,196 Increased By ▲ 273.79 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,351 Increased By ▲ 139.15 (0.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Experts for protection of women agriculture workers

Recorder Report Updated 13 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: Speakers belong to labour and human rights organizations concerned about the poor socio-economic and health conditions, and lacking of the proper implementation of the labour laws and recent legislation of Sindh Women Agriculture Act 2019.

They demanded for the inclusion of agriculture workers in facilities provided by the social security, Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution and Workers Welfare Fund. The women agriculture workers convention was organized by Sindh Community Foundation in cooperation with Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

The participants also demanded that houses of the agriculture workers should be regularized and built in villages. More than 300 women cotton workers from 5 villages of Matiari district held at Hala Old, a small town 60 km away from Hyderabad.

Talking to the participants of convention, Javed Soz head of Sindh Community Foundation said the promulgation of Sindh Women Agriculture Act 2019 is good step of Sindh government towards the protection of the rights of women agriculture workers but implementation of the act is very slower so without placing proper mechanisms and systems this act will be just in papers.

Progressive grower and representative of Sindh Abadgar Board Syed Nadeem Shah was of the view that situation of agriculture is deteriorating day by day due to poor attention and lacking of policies and governance of government.

Labour rights leader Taj Maree said the laws for labour rights protection in agriculture sector have received less attention by the government, he demanded for the registration of workers at local level so that act would be beneficial for the agriculture workers.

Shahnaz Sheedi of South Asia Partnership Pakistan said women agriculture workers need to be protected by mobilizing and sensitizing the growers as well strict monitoring by the labor department.

Yameem Apan said we work hard but receive fewer wages, however, the inflation is increasing and we are unable to feed the family and children by doing the agriculture labour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Experts for protection of women agriculture workers

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Loss of Rs1trn: SRB says FBR claim ‘appears’ to be untrue

Law ministry asked to examine contract with DFID

PM declines to accept Tabish’s resignation

Nov LSM grows by 14.5pc YoY: Umar

Future business: Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank: NYT

Naeem Bukhari’s appointment case: AGP summoned

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.