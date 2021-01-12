Pakistan
Affordable housing units to public, a priority of govt: PM
- The minister apprised the prime minister in detail about the progress on different housing projects being undertaken by the ministry.
Updated 13 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the provision of affordable housing units to public was a priority of the government and directed to ensure completion of the ongoing housing projects within the stipulated time period.
The prime minster expressed these views in a meeting with Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema who called on him, Prime Minister Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The minister apprised the prime minister in detail about the progress on different housing projects being undertaken by the ministry.
According to the press release, the prime minister appreciated the progress on the federal employees housing projects.
Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS tells Afghans
Affordable housing units to public, a priority of govt: PM
Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow
India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation
Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations
Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says
Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar
Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report
India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws
Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content
Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD
India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China
Read more stories
Comments