Affordable housing units to public, a priority of govt: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the provision of affordable housing units to public was a priority of the government and directed to ensure completion of the ongoing housing projects within the stipulated time period.

The prime minster expressed these views in a meeting with Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema who called on him, Prime Minister Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The minister apprised the prime minister in detail about the progress on different housing projects being undertaken by the ministry.

According to the press release, the prime minister appreciated the progress on the federal employees housing projects.