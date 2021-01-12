ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Pakistan most desirous of peace, stability in Afghanistan: PM

  • The prime minister recalled his recent interaction with the Afghan leaders and underlined that Pakistan’s message to all sides was to work together for a peaceful solution.
APP Updated 13 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday, noting that the Afghan people had suffered gravely due to prolonged conflict in their country, stressed that after the Afghan people, Pakistan was the most desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He was talking to Ustad Karim Khalili, leader of the Hezb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Afghanistan, who called on him here.

The exchange of views covered progress in the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The prime minister recalled his recent interaction with the Afghan leaders and underlined that Pakistan’s message to all sides was to work together for a peaceful solution.

He particularly underscored the importance of reduction of violence leading to ceasefire.

The prime minister added that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would open up new vistas of cooperation in trade and regional connectivity.

Reiterating Pakistan’s consistent support to the Afghan peace process, he underscored that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations process must be pursued with perseverance and patience for an inclusive and broad-based solution.

The prime minister underscored his longstanding position that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

He conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen the bilateral relationship with Afghanistan, including trade and economic ties and people-to-people linkages.

The prime minister also assured the Afghan delegation of Pakistan’s continued support for human resource development through scholarships and socio-economic development projects in Afghanistan.

Trade development projects Prime Minister Imran Khan socio economic

