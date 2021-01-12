ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Punjab govt promoting tourism, cultural heritage: Advisor

  • Presiding over a meeting at Harappa Museum, he said the 175-acre Harappa archeological site was the identity of Pakistan across the world and a modern auditorium would be completed by June this year.
APP Updated 13 Jan 2021

CHICHAWATNI: Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister (APCM) on Tourism Asif Mehmood on Tuesday said the Punjab government was implementing a comprehensive program for the promotion of tourism and cultural heritage in the province under which a modern tourism center had been established in Harappa.

Presiding over a meeting at Harappa Museum, he said the 175-acre Harappa archeological site was the identity of Pakistan across the world and a modern auditorium would be completed by June this year.

The meeting reviewed the construction work of modern auditorium and it was informed that in this auditorium tourist would be provided awareness through documentary film about Indus Valley civilization while golf carts would also be run for tourists.

Secretary Tourism and Archeology Ehsan Bhutta, Director General (DG) Lahore Walled City Authority Kamran Lashari, Commissioner Sahiwal Nadir Chatha, DG Archaeology Muhammad Ilyas Gul, Managing Director Tourism Corporation Punjab Tanveer Jabbar, Deputy Commissioner Babar Javed and others were also present.

