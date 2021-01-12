Pakistan
Nawaz offers bribe to UK firm: Ali Zaidi
In a tweet, he said that like the rest of the world, Broadsheet CEO also considered Prime Minister Imran Khan to be a man of integrity.
Updated 13 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that as usual former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif tried to buy his way out by offering a bribe to UK firm.
In a tweet, he said that like the rest of the world, Broadsheet CEO also considered Prime Minister Imran Khan to be a man of integrity.
