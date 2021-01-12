Pakistan
IHC appoints amicus curiae in GB jobs quota case
- The hearing was adjourned till January 13.
12 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Barrister Ahmad Bilal Sufi for judicial assistance in a case pertaining to jobs’ quota for Diamer and Gilgit-Baltistan’s people in Diamer Bhasha Dam project.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on a petition filed by Diamer affectees through their counsel Chaudhary Ashiq Hussain.
The counsel took the stance that the people of the area were being ignored in the job quota depriving them from their right.
He said this case was very important and the position of job quota regarding the people of Gilgit-Baltistan could not be ignored.
The court appointed Barrister Ahmar Bilal Sufi as legal assistant and sought legal opinion. The hearing was adjourned till January 13.
