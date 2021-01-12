ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ATC convicts three JuD leaders in terror finance case

  • The prosecution presented witnesses and evidence against the convicts during the trial proceedings.
APP 12 Jan 2021

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday convicted three leaders of Jamaatud Daawa (JuD) in another terror finance case.

The court handed down 15 years and 6 months imprisonment to Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid besides six months imprisonment to Abdul Rehman Makki.

ATC-I Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges in FIR No. 88 of 2019, registered and investigated by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Multan.

The prosecution presented witnesses and evidence against the convicts during the trial proceedings.

The CTD had registered the case against the convicts under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. It was alleged that the convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organisation, and helped in raising funds.

The CTD had registered various FIRs against the leaders of the JuD in different cities of Punjab. However, the trial in several cases was transferred to Lahore following an order passed by the high court on the petitions of the suspects.

