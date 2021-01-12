Cultural activities to resume soon after COVID restrictions relax: PA told

PESHAWAR: Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Tuesday informed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly like other sectors of life the cultural activities had also affected in the province due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Culture department had been delaying maximum cultural activities from the last year under the COVID-19 restrictions and SOPs he informed the House while responding during question hour session.

To a question of Mir Kalam Wazir, the Minister said that the provincial government under the AIP project had approved cultural activities in merged districts and Rs1000 million had been allocated in ADP of which Rs690 million had been approved.

He informed that after the resumption of normal life the cultural activities would start again across the province including merged districts.

Shagufta Malik of ANP on a supplementary question expressed dismay over closure of famous Nishter Hall in the wake of COVID-19 spread, adding that she received a lot of complaints in this regard. She requested the minister to send the question to committee concern.

Similarly, on another question of Ranjeet Sindh the Minister Sultan Muhammad said that provincial government was giving priority to sports in the province and assured that Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches would be arranged in Peshawar after completion of construction work on international grounds each in Hayatabad and Arbab Niaz International Cricket Stadium here.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister Sultan Muhammad gave surety to PPP’s lawmaker Ahmad Karim Kundi and ANP’s Nisar Muhammad on their call attention notices that compensation to would be paid to people of various accidents and incidents as per the law.

PPP lawmaker Ahmad Karim Kundi on a call attention notice said that in a unfortunate accident held on October 10, 2020 in district DI Khan 22 people lost their lives when a loader plunged into a canal.

Similarly, Nisar Muhammad Khan on his call attention notice said that on September 7, 2020 several labourers died in Tehsil Safi, district Mohmand in an incident of mine collapse adding a committee which was constituted by the government should be reconstitute to investigate the incident.

Later, “Salaries, Allowances and Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021, and “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical and Commerce Education Bill, 2021” were tabled in the House. Both the bills were moved by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair.

The proceedings of the assembly adjourned till Friday 10am.