ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Solar power company Daystar raises $38mn for West Africa expansion

  • Grid power across Africa does not meet nations' needs and a variety of solar companies are seeking to fill the gap. In Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and largest economy.
  • "We have seen a more than fiftyfold increase in power-as-a-service revenue over the last two years.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

LAGOS: Solar energy solutions company Daystar Power has raised $38 million, mostly from development finance institutions, to expand operations across West Africa, it said on Tuesday.

Grid power across Africa does not meet nations' needs and a variety of solar companies are seeking to fill the gap. In Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and largest economy, individual fuel-powered generators not connected to the grid provide at least four times as much electricity as the grid.

The latest round of Series B funding, led by Denmark's Investment Fund for Developing Countries, brings Daystar's equity investments to $48 million.

"We have seen a more than fiftyfold increase in power-as-a-service revenue over the last two years," Daystar Chief Executive and co-founder Jasper Graf von Hardenberg said in the statement.

Daystar provides solar power and hybrid power solutions for a monthly fee to businesses ranging from Nigerian banks to a Ghanaian steel company. It has an active client base in Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Senegal, with a representative office in Ivory Coast.

It currently has 23 megawatts of installed power capacity but said it is on track to expand to more than 100 megawatts within the next year and a half. One megawatt is equivalent to the energy produced by 10 automobile engines.

French infrastructure investment vehicle STOA, French development finance institution Proparco - backed by a guarantee from the European Union under the African Renewable Energy Scale-Up facility - and Morgan Stanley Investment Management also participated in the funding round.

electricity solar power West Africa Daystar Power

Solar power company Daystar raises $38mn for West Africa expansion

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow

India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation

Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar

Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report

India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters