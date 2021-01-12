GM to build electric delivery vans under new BrightDrop brand

WASHINGTON: General Motors unveiled plans Tuesday to build electric vans under a the new BrightDrop brand, in a move aimed at creating a new ecosystem for delivery of goods.

"BrightDrop offers a smarter way to deliver goods and services," said GM chairman and chief executive Mary Barra in a presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show.

GM is partnering with delivery giant Fedex to test the new vehicles.

"We are building on our significant expertise in electrification, mobility applications, telematics and fleet management, with a new one-stop-shop solution for commercial customers to move goods in a better, more sustainable way."