GM to build electric delivery vans under new BrightDrop brand
- GM is partnering with delivery giant Fedex to test the new vehicles.
12 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: General Motors unveiled plans Tuesday to build electric vans under a the new BrightDrop brand, in a move aimed at creating a new ecosystem for delivery of goods.
"BrightDrop offers a smarter way to deliver goods and services," said GM chairman and chief executive Mary Barra in a presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show.
"We are building on our significant expertise in electrification, mobility applications, telematics and fleet management, with a new one-stop-shop solution for commercial customers to move goods in a better, more sustainable way."
