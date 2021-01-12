IHC seeks report from ministry pertaining animals licenses

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought detailed report from Ministry of Climate Change in contempt of court case in matter pertaining to deaths of Muragzar Zoo’s animals.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minullah, hearing the case, remarked that the ministry’s responsibility was not limited to Islamabad but in the whole country. It was also the responsibility of the ministry to see the plight of elephant in Karachi’s zoo.

Why animals were kept in houses, how these animals were imported and exported, the court questioned.

Justice Minallah observed that this court had clearly stated that there would be no cruelty to animals, no one was allowed to keep animals without the permission of Wildlife Management Board.

The court asked that how did people keep animals without the permission of the board. He said Pakistan has set an example for the world with regard to animals.

Wildlife Management Board lawyer said Capital Development Authority was issuing licences for animals.

The court directed the Ministry of Climate Change to satisfy it with detailed report along with Wildlife Treaties and Conventions. The hearing of the case was adjourned till February 8.