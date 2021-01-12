Business & Finance
Britain's John Lewis suspends click & collect due to COVID-19
12 Jan 2021
LONDON: British retailer the John Lewis Partnership said on Tuesday it would temporarily suspend click & collect services based within its department stores to remove reasons for non-essential travel during the current COVID-19 lockdown.
The department stores' in-home services and installations teams will also only carry out a significantly reduced range of activities in customers' homes, pausing services which are not essential to the health and wellbeing of customers and their families.
The partnership's Waitrose supermarket chain has also followed rivals in making the wearing of face coverings by customers mandatory.
