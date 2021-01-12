Pakistan to be included in list of polio free countries soon: IGP KP

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Tuesday said that police is fully committed to polio free province and expressed hope that very soon Pakistan will be included in the list of polio free countries of the world.

This he said while administering polio drops to the children in the ongoing polio campaign in Cantonment Board Hospital Peshawar Cantonment here. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, SSP Operations Peshawar and SSP Traffic Peshawar also accompanied the IGP on this occasion.

The IGP also reviewed the security arrangements made for polio campaign in Peshawar.

Talking with media on this occasion, the IGP informed that rendering sacrifices of their precious lives in line of duty exactly transpire the commitment of KP Police added that in the past various attacks were made on police teams deputed for polio duty and even today one of our police constable embraced martyrdom during polio duty.

The IGP pointed out that all culprits involved in earlier attacks had been brought to book and vowed that the accused involved in Tuesday's attack would also be arrested very soon.

The IGP also pointed out that the martyrdom of police constable shows the commitment of police to duty and they consider it our success story.

To a question, the IGP informed that police reforms are continuous process and going on with great success in the force added that last year 854 officials had been dismissed from service on negligence and other charges while 20 million rupees had been distributed in shape of cash prizes amongst the police officials on excellent performance.

To another question, the IGP KP disclosed that due to untiring efforts and matchless sacrifices of the force jawans terrorism, street crime and other crimes had been dwindle down to a great extent and comparatively better law and order prevailed as compare to the past.

Likewise, to another question IGP KP opined that we are living in post truth era where emotions are important than facts. The IGP KP added that many people are trying to bring bad name for the police by uploading very old and irrelevant videos on media.

The IGP maintained that police are fully responsible particularly to the people, media and every segment of the society and appealed to the public not to give attention to the negative propaganda of such elements/ spoilers and stand with their police and other forces in this war.

Earlier the IGP administered polio drops to the children in the hospital.