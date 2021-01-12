ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yields highest since March before 10-year auction

  • Investors are watching to see if the recent rise in yields will lure buyers to today's $38 billion sale of 10-year notes.
  • The Georgia Senate run-off elections really changed the landscape for the outlook pretty significantly as there is now potentially very significant additional stimulus.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: Benchmark Treasury yields reached their highest levels since March on Tuesday before the Treasury Department will sell new 10-year notes and as traders waited on details of new US fiscal stimulus.

Investors are watching to see if the recent rise in yields will lure buyers to today's $38 billion sale of 10-year notes.

Yields have jumped on expectations that new fiscal stimulus will boost economic growth and also increase Treasury supply, after Democrats last week won control of the Senate.

"The Georgia Senate run-off elections really changed the landscape for the outlook pretty significantly as there is now potentially very significant additional stimulus," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

President-elect Joe Biden said on Friday that he will deliver a plan costing "trillions" of dollars on Thursday.

The proposal includes relief for state and local governments grappling with the pandemic, and new support for people who lost their jobs or cannot afford rent. Biden also called for raising the minimum wage to $15 and sending out $2,000 in direct cash payments.

The 10-year auction is adding more pressure on prices, too, said Simons. After the auction the market direction may change as bears come in to cover their shorts, Simons added.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes reached 1.177%, the highest since March 20. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened to 102.4 basis points, the widest gap since May 2017.

Thirty-year bond yields reached 1.906%, also the highest since March 20. The government will sell $24 billion in 30-year bonds on Wednesday.

Five-year note yields jumped to 0.528%, the highest since March 27, as investors prepared for the prospect that the Fed could begin raising rates as soon as 2023. That would be earlier than previously expected.

Federal Reserve US Treasury yields Benchmark Treasury

Yields highest since March before 10-year auction

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow

India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation

Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar

Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report

India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters