KP Assembly for setting up of separate jails for federation’s prisoners

APP 12 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkwha Assembly Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution recommending setting up of separate jails by the federation in the province for the prisoners facing cases in the federal courts.

The resolution moved by PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai said that jails in KP were already overcrowded mainly due to several prisoners facing cases in the federation and the provincial government was bearing their expenses.

It said that the provincial government should recommend the federal government either to set up their own separate jails in the province or otherwise pay the expenses to the provincial government so that this amount could be spent on welfare of the inmates.

Meanwhile another resolution was passed unanimously wherein the House recommended modern courses including reproductive health, family planning, violence against women and other topics for midwives and birth attendants to prepare them for resolution of these problems.

It further recommended provision of disposable birth kits to midwives and birth attendants and bound them to use those while handling child birth.

The resolution moved by Ayesha Bano said that it would help reduce mortality rate of mother and child.

The House also unanimously passes another resolution moved by Dr Sumaira Shams of PTI recommending two-year age relaxation to intending applicants in KP Public Service examination as the exams could not be held due to COVID-19 lockdown.

