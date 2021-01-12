CM Buzdar for continuing action against hoarders

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and informed him about the departmental performance.

The CM expressed satisfaction over the steps taken for price control and directed that action should be continued against hoarders and illegal profiteers while effectively implementing the price control mechanism.

No one will be allowed to make a dacoity on the pockets of consumers as public interest is supreme, he emphasised.

A vigilant eye should also be kept on the quality of items and action be initiated against illegal profiteers, he further said.

Iqbal stated that illegal profiteers and hoarders have been reined in by the government and prices of essential items have been stabilized.

Similarly, the price control committee is striving to ensure availability of essential items at fixed rates.

Punjab is the only province where prices of such items have been decreased, he maintained.