Pakistan
SHC extends interim bail of CM advisor
- The court directed NAB to submit a detailed progress report regarding the investigation against the petitioner.
12 Jan 2021
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to Sindh Chief Minister’s advisor on prisons and Peoples Party leader Aijaz Jakhrani in a case pertaining to assets beyond known source of income and power misuse.
A divisional bench of the SHC heard the interim bail plea of Jakhrani and extended his bail until January 22.
The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a detailed progress report regarding the investigation against the petitioner.
Aijaz Jakhrani is accused of accumulating assets worth over Rs780 million. On November 6, an accountability court had indicted him in the case. He pleaded not guilty and decided to challenge the charges.
