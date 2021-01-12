Pakistan
41 more Covid-19 patients die in country
- The country-wide death toll has surged to 10,717 so far since the outbreak of the disease.
12 Jan 2021
KARACHI: As many as 41 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 2,408 new virus cases emerged.
The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 10,717 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.
According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Tuesday a total of 506,701 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 227,885 cases were in Sindh, 146,016 in Punjab, 18,429 in Balochistan, 61,648 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 39,340 in Islamabad, 4,882 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 8,501 in Azad Kashmir. However, 461,977 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
