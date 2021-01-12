PDM adopting undemocratic moves to pressurize institutions: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is adopting undemocratic move against the democratically elected government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PDM Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has announced to stage a sit-in in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a bid to pressurize the national institutions.

He said the tactics being used by the PDM leaders to pressurize the NAB and ECP for casting aside corruption and money laundering cases, would fail soon.

The Minister categorically said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will never grant national reconciliation ordinance to the leaders of opposition at any cost.