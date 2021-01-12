World
UK says Twitter entitled to ban Trump, but social media firms must be accountable
- Social media companies are entitled to make their own moderation decisions.
- Social media companies must be held accountable for the consistent, transparent, and effective enforcement of their terms and conditions.
12 Jan 2021
LONDON: Social media firms are entitled to make their own decisions about content moderation but must be accountable, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday when asked about Donald Trump's suspension from Twitter.
"Social media companies are entitled to make their own moderation decisions," the spokesman said.
"Social media companies must be held accountable for the consistent, transparent, and effective enforcement of their terms and conditions."
Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS tells Afghans
UK says Twitter entitled to ban Trump, but social media firms must be accountable
Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow
India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation
Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations
Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says
Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar
Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report
India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws
Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content
Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD
India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China
Read more stories
Comments