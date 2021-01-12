ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Markets

UAE markets extend winning run; Qatar little changed

  • Dubai, Abu Dhabi gain for 4th straight session.
  • Oil prices hit highest level in 11 months.
  • Egypt c.bank bans banks from distributing dividends.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates extended their winning run on Tuesday with financials lifting the Abu Dhabi benchmark to its fourth straight session of gains.

The Abu Dhabi index finished 0.4% higher as the UAE's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, firmed 0.9%, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank added 1%.

In Dubai, the main share index tacked on nearly a percent, supported by a 1.2% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank and a 0.9% rise in Emirates NBD Bank, the emirate's biggest bank.

The Abu Dhabi and Dubai benchmarks have now ended seven sessions in positive territory out of the eight trading days so far in the New Year.

Underpinning the broader regional gains on the day, oil hit an 11-month high towards $57 a barrel as tighter supply and expectations of a drop in US petroleum inventories offset concerns over climbing coronavirus cases globally.

Saudi Arabia plans to cut output by an extra 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March to stop inventories from building up. The latest US supply reports are expected to show crude stocks fell for a fifth straight week.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.2%. Healthcare firm Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group Co was the best performer in the index, gaining 1.4%.

Air conditioner maker Al-Omran Industrial and Trading Co gained nearly 10%, while financial firm Allied Cooperative Insurance Group put on 8.8%

Elsewhere, in Qatar, the index ended the day's trading little changed.

Telecoms firm Ooredoo and consumer staples company Baladna Co put on 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively, while real estate stock Ezdan Holdings declined 3.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index strengthened 0.5%, aided by a 2.1% gain in the nation's largest private bank Commercial International Bank.

Egypt's central bank has told banks it was banning them from distributing profits to shareholders to protect capital amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Some other financial stocks declined, including Credit Agricole Egypt and Export Development Bank Of Egypt , which fell 8.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

Dubai Islamic Bank Stock markets Abu Dhabi index UAE markets

