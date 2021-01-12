ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ATC Abbottabad grants 4-day physical remand of MPA Faisal Zaman in double murder case

  • On Monday Faisal Zaman was arrested by the CTD Hazara after the cancellation of bail before arrest from the court.
APP 12 Jan 2021

ABBOTTABAD: Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Abbottabad Tuesday granted four-day physical remand of KP MPA Faisal Zaman in a double murder case, he was presented before the ATC judge by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Hazara.

On Monday MPA Faisal Zaman was arrested by the CTD Hazara after the cancellation of bail before arrest (BBA) from the court.

MPA Faisal Zaman was nominated in the murder case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial deputy general secretary Malik Tahir Iqbal and his friend councilor Sardar Gul Nawaz.

The MPA was on bail in a double murder case and Tuesday he was presented before the ATC Abbottabad for a hearing of the case where his request for extension of bail was rejected and he was arrested by the CTD police Hazara.

Earlier, during the investigation, Ghazi police arrested a suspect of murder who has confessed that he had gunned down the PTI leader at the instigation of MPA Faisal Zaman alias Jehazan Wala, who promised to pay him Rs2 million for the task.

On 13th September, Malik Tahir Iqbal and his companion were on the way back to Ghazi from Kotehra village after offering Fateha for the departed soul of one of their supporters when they came under attack and lost their lives.

