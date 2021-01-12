ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Health, education prime focus of PTI govt, says Yasmin Rashid

  • She stated that Punjab government would also inject Rs 21 billion in the health sector released by federal govt.
APP 12 Jan 2021

MULTAN: Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said that health and education are the prime focus of the government for provision of facilities to the masses.

Speaking at a roadshow, under the auspices of Punjab Health Foundation here, Yasmin Rashid stated that government would not compromise over health of masses.

" Health is a great blessing. If it is lost, everything is lost. " she said adding that health cards would be provided to people by end of 2021.

She stated that Punjab government would also inject Rs 21 billion in the health sector released by federal govt.

two million people will get the cards, the minister and informed that 45 PC population has received these cards so far.

" Public is the asset for a country that is why govt is investing in human capital, " Rashid stated.

She maintained that they were building Nishtar-II, Cardiology hospital in DG and three other heath facilities in Rajanpur, Layyah and Bahawalnagar will be constructed with Rs 30 billion as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The minister announced to erect office of Punjab Health Foundation in Multan soon.

Hailing healthcare professional of Punjab, she noted that they had worked very hard during Coronovirus pandemic.

She informed that the foundation had extended record 900 loans to healthworkers adding that it has recovered 97 of it so far.

Employment opportunities for health providers in private sector was priority of the govt, Ms Rashid maintained adding that PTI govt has recruited 32,000 people in health through PPSC on regular basis so far which is a record.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman appreciated health minister efforts for reactiving Punjab Health Foundation.

MD PHF, Dr Kiran Khursheed thanked the minister for creating convenience for heathworkers.

MPAs, Saleem Labar, Wasif Raan, Tariq Abdullah, Qasim Langha, ACS, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretaries Nabeel Awan, Ajmal Bhatti and others attended the show.

Yasmin Rashid

Health, education prime focus of PTI govt, says Yasmin Rashid

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow

India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation

Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar

Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report

India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters