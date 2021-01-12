37 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as 37 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active coronavirus cases to 980 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.

According to health authorities, 9400 people out of more than 106922 tests so far conducted in the district, of them 9000 were fully recovered while 208 had lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion in March 2020.

Out of 980 active COVID-19 patients, 37 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro, while 856 are isolated at their homes, officials said and added that 8 percent positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases was recorded in Hyderabad district.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion for spreading further as prevention was the only way to contain it.