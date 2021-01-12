ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Carpet industry demands relief in sea, air freight to boost exports

  He also requested the members to share their views for single country exhibition as well as revival of Carpet Industry.
APP 12 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed Tuesday urged the concerned authorities to give carpet industry a special relief both for sea and air freight to help increase the volume of exports of the country.

He expressed these views in a Circle Committee Meeting of PCMEA held here at Association’s Office in which a number of participants including Azeem Butt, Mian Attiq-ur-Rehman, Anwar Mahmood, Ali Asghar Chawla, Daniyaal Hanif, Faisal Saeed Khan, Muhammad Ali Iftikhar and Ali Manzoor Malik shared their views and presented different suggestions to resolve the issues being faced by carpet industry,said a press release issued by PCMEA here.

Riaz Ahmed was of the view that Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) should support carpet exporters through bearing 80 percent of expenditures of participation in international exhibitions while on the other hand, exporters would spend only twenty percent of the total expenditures.

He also informed the participants that TDAP recently offered them Netherlands as potential country for their carpet industry and if any member is willing PCMEA can further proceed with TDAP in this regard.

He said due to Covid-19 physical exhibition is not workable as Domotex Hannover has cancelled 2021 exhibition and announced their 2022 exhibition will be digital means virtual exhibition.

He also requested the members to share their views for single country exhibition as well as revival of Carpet Industry.

Responding to his query, Senior leader of Association Faisal Saeed said single country exhibition proposal seems good and workable, likewise other members also endorsed that government may be requested as to how we can further work on the single country exhibition.

Riaz Ahmed said PCMEA should have its permanent source of income so that this platform services may be properly utilized for carpet industry.

Later all the members present there unanimously agreed that against each carpet shipment sale precede income a 0.10% will be allocated and credited directly to the PCMEA carpet development fund account for the smooth working of this Institution formed for their rights.

Carpet industry demands relief in sea, air freight to boost exports

