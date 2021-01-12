Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS tells Afghans

Mohammad Karim Khalili, Chairman Hizb-e-Wahadat Islami Afghanistan and former Chairman Afghan High Peace Council called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters on Tuesday.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the matters of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, connectivity and current developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said, “Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.”

A stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours is in Pakistan’s national interest, he added.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan and the COAS vision on the future of Pak-Afghan relations.