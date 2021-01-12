ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy

  • The social network was Trump's preferred megaphone, and his account had 88 million subscribers when it was suspended.
AFP 12 Jan 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter announced Monday it has suspended "more than 70,000 accounts" linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory following the attack on the US Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters.

The social network began its purge Friday, shortly after it had permanently suspended Trump's account for language that could incite violence.

"Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts," Twitter said in a blog post.

"These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service."

The far-right QAnon conspiracy theory claims Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.

Most major social media platforms have taken unprecedented action since Trump's supporters invaded the Capitol Wednesday to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential win, shocking the US and tarnishing its international image.

Facebook and Twitter have both indefinitely suspended the accounts for Trump, who has refused to accept the result of the November 3 election and spread baseless theories that the vote was rigged.

Both platforms referred to the risk of future violence, particularly before Biden's inauguration on January 20.

Twitter said it also factored in that plans for more armed protests have been proliferating on and off the service, including a proposed second attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17.

The social network was Trump's preferred megaphone, and his account had 88 million subscribers when it was suspended.

Donald Trump Twitter US Capitol account suspension

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow

India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation

Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar

Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report

India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters