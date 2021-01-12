ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Indian shares close at record high on Reliance, HDFC boost

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.54% to 14,563 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.5% to 49,517.11.
  • Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top boosts to the Nifty 50, rising 3.2% and 2%, respectively.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed at another record high on Tuesday, driven by gains in heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank as investors looked past a central bank report that warned of rising bad loans among the country's lenders.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.54% to 14,563 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.5% to 49,517.11.

Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top boosts to the Nifty 50, rising 3.2% and 2%, respectively.

Late on Monday, the Financial Stability and Development Council said in a report that the gross non-performing assets of Indian banks might increase from 7.5% in September 2020 to 14.8% under a severe stress scenario.

"When markets are engulfed in this type of (buying) fever these kind of reports do not matter. It is all about liquidity and the fear of missing out," said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities, Mumbai.

The Nifty bank index that fell nearly 1% in the morning session, ended up 1.1%, while the Nifty public sector bank index hit a more than 10-month high, surging 6%. "With COVID-19 vaccination expected soon in India, markets are enjoying a bullish phase and anticipation of a fast recovery is helping the index rise further," said Rahul Sharma, head of research, Equity99 Advisors in Mumbai.

Shares of Gail (India) Ltd rose as much as 5.8% to a 15-month high of 143.5 rupees after the state-owned gas distribution firm said it would consider a proposal to buy back shares.

Tata Motors rose 7.7%, buoyed by a double-digit increase in China sales of its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Indian investors now await retail inflation data due later in the day, with a Reuters poll predicting it fell sharply last month, landing within the Reserve Bank of India's target range.

