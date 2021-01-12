ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 32.46 (0.67%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 331.17 (1.36%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 316.62 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,212 Increased By ▲ 116.08 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Polish retailers threaten to sue state over coronavirus restrictions

  • The association said it was particularly unfair that clothes, shoe and jewellery shops in shopping malls must stay closed while supermarkets.
  • We are being discriminated against. We expect that our shops are allowed to open.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

WARSAW: Polish retailers are considering suing the state over restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, a lobby group said on Tuesday, arguing the rules unfairly discriminate against clothing and other shops.

The Association of Polish Employers of Trade and Services - whose more than 150 members range from the country's biggest fashion and shoe retailers LPP and CCC to small family-run businesses - issued its threat after the government on Monday extended a ban on non-essential shops until the end of January.

The association said it was particularly unfair that clothes, shoe and jewellery shops in shopping malls must stay closed while supermarkets, drugstores and home appliance stores in malls can remain open.

"We are being discriminated against. We expect that our shops are allowed to open. Today we are warning that we will fight to the end and one of the tools that we will use soon will be claims for damages," the association said.

The development ministry was not immediately available to comment.

Poland ordered hotels, ski slopes and many shops to close last month in a bid to prevent a damaging third wave of the coronavirus emerging as the country rolls out its vaccination programme.

Daily COVID-19 case numbers have stabilised in Poland after surging in the autumn, but the discovery of new variants and rising case numbers in other European countries raise the risk of a possible third wave, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday.

CCC reported on Monday a preliminary fourth-quarter operating loss of 31 million zlotys ($8.33 million), compared to a profit of 114 million zlotys a year earlier.

coronavirus pandemic supermarkets Polish retailers Polish Employers of Trade and Services

Polish retailers threaten to sue state over coronavirus restrictions

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow

India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation

Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar

Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report

India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters