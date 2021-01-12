Business & Finance
China December new bank loans fall to 1.26trn yuan, beat forecast
- New yuan loans would fall to 1.22 trillion yuan in December, down from 1.43 trillion yuan in the previous month and 1.14 trillion yuan a year earlier.
- Broad M2 money supply in December grew 10.1% from a year earlier
12 Jan 2021
BEIJING: Chinese banks made 1.26 trillion yuan ($194.98 billion) in new loans in December, down from November but exceeding analyst expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.22 trillion yuan in December, down from 1.43 trillion yuan in the previous month and 1.14 trillion yuan a year earlier.
Broad M2 money supply in December grew 10.1% from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday, below estimates of 10.5% forecast in the Reuters poll. It rose 10.7% in November.
Outstanding yuan loans grew 12.8% from a year earlier compared with 12.8% growth in November. Analysts had expected 12.8% growth.
