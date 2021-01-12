EU 2020/21 soft wheat exports 13.61mn tonnes by Jan 10

PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 13.61 million tonnes by Jan. 10, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

That compared with 16.04 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.

The European Comission said that from Jan. 1 the data covered the EU's 27 countries, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.

The change reflects Britain's departure from the EU's customs union at the end of December, following its formal exit from the bloc in early 2020.

EU 2020/21 barley exports had reached 3.80 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 4.16 million, while EU 2020/21 maize imports stood at 8.93 million tonnes versus 11.85 million a year ago.

The weekly data was delayed from Monday due to a technical problem.