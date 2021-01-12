Turkish cult leader sentenced to 1,000 years in prison

A Turkish Court has sentenced cult leader Adnan Oktar with over 1,000 years in prison for 10 separate crimes, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

According to report, Heavy Penal Court No. 30 in Istanbul tried 236 defendants, including 78 remanded, for organised crimes committed under Oktar's lead.

Oktar is popularly known as Harun Yahyah.

The court slapped a 1,075 years and three months imprisonment sentence over charges of founding and leading a criminal organisation, political or military espionage, aiding Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) even though not being its member, sexual abuse of minors, sexual abuse, deprivation of liberty of person, torture, disturbance of right to education, recording personal data, and threat.

The 64-year-old, who owns a TV channel, was arrested in 2018 along with 200 collaborators following allegations of sexual abuse and kidnapping of minors.

Oktar Babuna, another defendant, was handed 186 years jail term for being a member of a criminal organization, sexual abuse of a minor, and sexual abuse.