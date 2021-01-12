Marks & Spencer temporarily closing Czech stores as of Jan 15

PRAGUE: British retailer Marks & Spencer plans to temporarily close its stores in the Czech Republic from Jan. 15, the company said in a text message to registered customers on Tuesday.

It said it would continue online sales through a local online retail partner and was looking forward to contact with customers after the relaxation of retail restrictions put in place by the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus that had earlier shut the firm's clothing departments.

Company representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Marks & Spencer has 18 stores in the Czech Republic. Czech news website ran images of partially empty shelves from a Prague food store on Monday with signs attributing the missing items to new rules following Brexit.