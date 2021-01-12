China outstanding total social financing up 13.3pc y/y at end-Dec

Markets
12 Jan 2021
BEIJING: China's outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 284.83 trillion yuan ($44.09 trillion) at the end of December, up 13.3% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.
TSF includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.
In December, TSF fell to 1.72 trillion yuan from 2.13 trillion yuan in November. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected December TSF of 2.20 trillion yuan.
