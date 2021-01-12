EU 2020/21 soybean imports at 7.78mn tonne by Jan. 10, rapeseed 3.74mn tonne

PARIS: European Union soybean imports in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 7.78 million tonnes by Jan. 10, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

That compared to 7.44 million cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.

The European Commission said that from Jan. 1 the data covered the EU's 27 countries, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.

The change reflects Britain's departure from the EU's customs union at the end of December, following its formal exit from the bloc in early 2020.

EU rapeseed imports in 2019/20 had reached 3.74 million tonnes, compared to 3.93 million tonnes by the same time last year.

Soymeal imports so far in 2019/20 were at 9.45 million tonnes, compared to 10.24 million tonnes last year, while palm oil imports were at 3.05 million tonnes, up from 2.95 million by the same time last year.

The weekly data was delayed from Monday due to a technical problem.