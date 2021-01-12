Markets
Kenyan shilling weakens due to energy sector dollar demand
- At 0814 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.55/75 to the dollar.
12 Jan 2021
NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling weakened on Tuesday due to increased dollar demand from the energy sector, traders said.
At 0814 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.55/75 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 109.45/65.
