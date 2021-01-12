Business & Finance
VW's Skoda Auto deliveries fall 19.1% in 2020
12 Jan 2021
PRAGUE: Global deliveries for Volkswagen's Skoda Auto fell 19.1% to 1.005 million vehicles in 2020, hit by the coronavirus pandemic and temporary outages, the Czech carmaker said on Tuesday.
The company saw its biggest drop in China, where deliveries fell 38.7%, it said.
